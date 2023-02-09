Pacific Beach love story: Newlyweds inspire each other’s motivation to excel

Jake and I met at the EOS gym in Point Loma in 2019 while he was still studying as an undergrad with aspirations to be a pilot in the Navy. He came up to me one day while working out saying “You motivate me to workout harder.” Nothing came about from that encounter since the pandemic hit shortly after, but we reconnected in late 2021.

While he finished up school and went through the laborious and tedious applications and tests for a pilot position we began dating and he proposed at Windeansea on a bike ride on June 4, 2022. Shortly before that, we found out he received the opportunity to attend Officer Candidate School in Rhode Island (aka three months of no contact except for letters here and there, which makes it hard to plan a wedding LOL).

Jake has since graduated OCS and will be sent out to flight school in Pensacola, Florida, come the end of February, in which I will eventually make my way down there to be with him. I’ll be kicking and screaming because Pacific Beach has been home for nearly seven years!

It’s been such a fun ride to be by his side and get to watch his dreams come true. Living in a modern day Top Gun and excited for our next chapter together! And now I say “you motivate me” back.