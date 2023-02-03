Pacific Beach love story: Soul mates who met at the most unexpected time

When my future husband, Craig, sat down next to me at a plastic table on the patio of PB Bar and Grill about 14 years ago, I was not expecting to meet my soul mate. I was only out that night because I got stood up on a date and called a friend to get drinks, as to not waste a cute outfit. But there he was, showing up in an unlikely place (singles bar) at an unlikely time (mid man-hating drinking session).

After talking a little, we discovered we were both from Texas and that our siblings lived in the same Texas town, just a few minutes from each other. Turns out we lived even closer — just three blocks away on Dawes Street.

We traded business cards — his had his cell and mine had my work line. I worked for a newspaper at the time. The next morning, just as I sat down at my desk to start the day, my phone rang. It was an Austin number and I quickly shuffled through my purse to check his card. It was him! I didn’t pick up, had to play it cool. He didn’t leave a message — also playing it cool. That night I sent him a text, “Next time you call the news line, leave a tip!”

As they say, the rest is history. A few years later we moved into a condo by the bay, got a Scottish Terrier puppy we named Yogi and tied the knot at a beautiful ranch in North County, surrounded by everyone we love.

After close to a decade of marriage, my best advice for single PBecians? The next time someone stands you up — don’t waste your outfit. It might just be the night you meet the love of your life.