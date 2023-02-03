Advertisement
Pacific Beach love story: Soul mates who met at the most unexpected time

Craig and Leah Straub in 2009, early in their relationship.
(Courtesy of Leah Straub)
By LEAH STRAUB
When my future husband, Craig, sat down next to me at a plastic table on the patio of PB Bar and Grill about 14 years ago, I was not expecting to meet my soul mate. I was only out that night because I got stood up on a date and called a friend to get drinks, as to not waste a cute outfit. But there he was, showing up in an unlikely place (singles bar) at an unlikely time (mid man-hating drinking session).

After talking a little, we discovered we were both from Texas and that our siblings lived in the same Texas town, just a few minutes from each other. Turns out we lived even closer — just three blocks away on Dawes Street.

We traded business cards — his had his cell and mine had my work line. I worked for a newspaper at the time. The next morning, just as I sat down at my desk to start the day, my phone rang. It was an Austin number and I quickly shuffled through my purse to check his card. It was him! I didn’t pick up, had to play it cool. He didn’t leave a message — also playing it cool. That night I sent him a text, “Next time you call the news line, leave a tip!”

As they say, the rest is history. A few years later we moved into a condo by the bay, got a Scottish Terrier puppy we named Yogi and tied the knot at a beautiful ranch in North County, surrounded by everyone we love.

After close to a decade of marriage, my best advice for single PBecians? The next time someone stands you up — don’t waste your outfit. It might just be the night you meet the love of your life.

Leah and Craig Straub with their dog, Yogi. The couple has lived in Pacific Beach for 21 and 18 years, respectively.
(Courtesy of Leah Straub)

