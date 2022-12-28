Help needed to find missing at-risk man last seen in Pacific Beach

San Diego Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 25-year-old man last seen in Pacific Beach.

According to the department’s Facebook post, Zhitong Liu was last seen around 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 near 600 Turquoise St. in Pacific Beach. Liu is known to walk home to the Clairemont area near 5400 Balboa Arms Drive.

Liu is considered missing-at-risk due to medical concerns and no history of being missing, SDPD officials wrote.

Liu is a Mandarin speaker, speaks limited English and is hard of hearing. He is described as a 25-year-old Chinese male, 5-feet tall, around 165 pounds, with black hair and dark brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue T-shirt and grey pants. He may be wearing glasses.

A photo of Liu is posted at facebook.com/sandiegopolicedepartment.

Anyone with information regarding Liu’s whereabouts is asked to call the San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2000 and reference case #22-501094.