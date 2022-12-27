Drop off your Christmas tree for recycling at Pacific Beach, Mission Bay locations

Through Jan. 23, San Diegans can drop off their Christmas trees to be recycled for free.

The City of San Diego’s 49th annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program features 17 locations citywide where residents can drop off their trees.

“We encourage residents to bring their clean, undecorated Christmas trees to any of our drop-off locations within the city,” Environmental Services Department Director Renee Robertson said.

“Recycling these trees helps us reduce the amount of waste going into the Miramar landfill, and it helps the city meet its sustainability goals by converting the trees into high-quality mulch and compost that residents can pick up for free at the Miramar landfill,” Robertson said.

All ornaments, lights and tree stands must be removed. Green and flocked trees accepted.

Christmas tree drop-off sites include:

• Sea World Drive at Pacific Highway in Mission Bay.

• Kate Sessions Memorial Park, corner of Mount Soledad Road and Loring Street in Pacific Beach.

Residents who have curbside greenery recycling can also place their tree at the curb for pickup. Trees for curbside pickup need to be cut into segments no larger than four feet long.

For more information, call 858-694-7000 or visit bit.ly/3rZFHHs.