Mission Bay Real Estate Association gives $15K to Pacific Beach schools

The Mission Bay Real Estate Association raised $15,000 for local schools during its 21st annual Don Brown Links for Learning Memorial Charity Golf Event.

The money will be spent on needed school supplies and programs.

This event was started in 2000 by association member Don Brown, a longtime Pacific Beach resident and father of three who died in 2017. Through his efforts, the association has donated more than $223,000 over the past two decades to Crown Point Junior Music Academy, Barnard Asian Pacific Language Academy, Kate Sessions Elementary and Pacific Beach Elementary.

According to association officials, Brown’s “spirit of giving and generosity lives on through the annual tournament.”

MBREA is professional membership organization committed to promoting the highest level of real estate services, focused on coastal areas of San Diego.