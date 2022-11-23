Advertisement
Share
News

Man dies, two others hospitalized after apparent drug overdoses in Mission Beach, police say

police car lights
(Matt Gush / stock.adobe.com)

The incident occurred at a home on Ocean Front Walk near Santa Barbara Place, according to San Diego police

By David Hernandez
San Diego Union-Tribune
Share

A man died and two others were hospitalized early Tuesday after they apparently overdosed at a Mission Beach home, authorities said.

Police said someone at the home on Ocean Front Walk near Santa Barbara Place called 911 about 2:35 a.m. and said the men had returned from a party and passed out. The men, in their 20s, were unconscious but breathing, the caller told police.

The caller then said one of the men had stopped breathing. A dispatcher on the line instructed the caller to start chest compressions.

Officers and paramedics arrived and took over. They administered Narcan — medication that can reverse the effects of opioid overdoses.

One of the men died at the scene, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The two others were taken to a hospital.

An update on their condition was not immediately available.

News
David Hernandez

David Hernandez covers law enforcement, crime and public safety across San Diego County. A San Diego State University graduate, he joined The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2015.

Advertisement