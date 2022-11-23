Pacific Beach Kiwanis Club honors two students

The Pacific Beach Kiwanis Club honored two students at its November meeting through its “Student of the Month” recognition program.

The honorees were Averree Empson, a fourth grader at Kate Sessions Elementary, and Emma Steinberg, a fifth grader at Crown Point Elementary.

Each received a certificate and 20 Mr. Frostie dollars, which the business donated.

The students were nominated by their teachers for exhibiting leadership skills and being role models for their peers.

The club’s goal is to honor students from five elementary schools. They are Barnard, Crown Point, Kate Sessions, Pacific Beach and St. Paul’s Lutheran. For nomination details, teachers can contact Kiwanis Club President Tony Bayona at 305-525-0791.