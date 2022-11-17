Advertisement
Share
News

Motorcyclist severely injured in Pacific Beach traffic collision

police car lights
(Matt Gush / stock.adobe.com)

The rider crashed after a minivan turned in front of him on Soledad Mountain Road; he rider suffered multiple life-threatening injuries

By Caleb Lunetta
San Diego Union-Tribune
Share

A 23-year-old motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after a minivan turned in front of him in Pacific Beach on Tuesday, San Diego Police said.

The crash happened about 3:20 p.m. on Soledad Mountain Road near Loring Street.

The rider was on a 2005 Suzuki SV650 headed north on Soledad Mountain when a 17-year-old in a 2005 Toyota Sienna drove into the motorcycle’s path, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The motorcyclist struck the minivan’s left fender and fell from his bike, police said.

The rider was taken to a hospital with serious injuries including a brain bleed, a lacerated liver and kidney, and an occipital fracture, police said.

He went into surgery Tuesday evening, said Buttle.

The 17-year-old driver suffered scrapes to his face.

The incident remains under investigation.

News
Caleb Lunetta

Caleb Lunetta is a public safety and breaking news reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Advertisement