Two killed, five injured in Mission Beach head-on collision

Two people died and five people were injured after a head-on collision Saturday afternoon in Mission Beach.

The wreck was reported at 3:08 p.m. on Mission Boulevard near San Gabriel Place.

A 62-year-old man in a Ford ExoSport was driving the wrong way in northbound lanes when he smashed into a Kia Sportage driven by a 41-year-old man, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said. The driver of the Ford and a 59-year-old woman passenger in the Kia died before they could be taken to a hospital.

Two passengers from the Ford and three from the Kia were taken to hospitals, Heims said. One of the Kia passengers was in critical condition with multiple injuries and one of the Ford passengers had internal chest bleeding. The other injuries were minor.

No pedestrians were injured. A total of 19 emergency personnel responded, San Diego Fire Department Battalion Chief Johnny Flores said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, police said. Alcohol was not believed to be a factor.