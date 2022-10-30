Pedestrian severely injured after being struck by motorcycle in Pacific Beach

A pedestrian was transported to the UCSD hospital with life threatening injuries after being struck by a motorcycle early Sunday morning in Pacific Beach, said San Diego police.

According to SDPD Officer Fisher, a 30-year-old male was driving a 2022 Harley Davidson Street Glide black motorcycle eastbound in the 1100 block of Garnet Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday.

The motorcycle stuck a 21-year-old man walking northbound across Garnet Avenue, Fisher said, who added alcohol was a factor in the accident.

The motorcyclist was transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital with minor injuries, according to Fisher.