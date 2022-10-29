Pacific Beach Kiwanians honor elementary students

The Pacific Beach Kiwanis Club honored four students this fall through its “Student of the Month” recognition program.

The September honorees were Crown Point Junior Music Academy fourth grader Kindall Lebron and Pacific Beach Elementary kindergartner Amanda Aguilar Segovia.

The October honorees were fourth graders Avery Porreca from Kate Sessions Elementary and Allison Rojas Romero from Crown Point Junior Music Academy.

Each received a certificate and 20 Mr. Frostie dollars, which the business donated.

The students were nominated by their teachers for exhibiting leadership skills and being role models for their peers.

The club’s goal is to honor students from five elementary schools. They are Barnard, Crown Point, Kate Sessions, Pacific Beach and St. Paul’s Lutheran. For nomination details, teachers can contact Kiwanis Club President Tony Bayona at 305-525-0791.