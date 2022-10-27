PB Monthly wins two San Diego Press Club awards

PB Monthly won two awards from the San Diego Press Club on Oct. 25.

They were announced during the San Diego Press Club’s 49th annual Excellence in Journalism Awards Ceremony held at the International Cottages in Balboa Park. The contest is one of the largest in the country and had numerous entries among several media divisions.

Editor Elizabeth Marie Himchak won nine awards. Eight were in the non-daily division (three first-place, two second-place, two third and an honorable mention).

She also won a second-place award in the magazine division - entertainment reporting. It was for “City Ballet of San Diego returns to the stage with trio of dances spanning 145 years.” The story appeared in the March 2022 issue of PB Monthly.

Freelance writer Regina Elling won seven awards, two first-place, a second-place, three third-place and an honorable mention. Five were in the non-daily division and two in the magazine division.

The latter included a third place in magazine - serious subject for “Spiritual reset for life’s deep questions hosted by local church.” It appeared in the January 2022 issue of PB Monthly.

For a complete list of the award winners, go to tinyurl.com/SDPCawards22.