Academic honors for Pacific Beach college students

Two universities have announced academic achievements of students from Pacific Beach.

Bridget Quinn was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester at the University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible, students had to complete at least six credits during the term, earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.

The University of Maryland Global Campus, based in Adelphi, offers fully-online, hybrid and face-to-face programs and specializations for those earning their bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees.

Mariana Merlos earned Dean’s List honors for the spring 2022 semester at Emerson College in Boston.

To make the list, students had to earn a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester.

Merlos, a member of the Class of 2025, is majoring in theatre and performance.