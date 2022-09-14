San Diego Humane Society nearly full, waives adoption fees for adult dogs

With shelter space for adult dogs rapidly filling, the San Diego Humane Society announced Tuesday it will waive all adoption fees for dogs 7 months and older through Sunday.

The organization has 1,742 animals currently in its care, including 172 adult dogs that are vaccinated, spayed or neutered and ready for adoption.

“This has been a challenging summer for us, with a lot of animals coming through our doors in need of our help,” San Diego Humane Society President and CEO Dr. Gary Weitzman said in a statement. “Now we’re asking the community to help us help them by opening their hearts and homes to a new family member.”

San Diego Humane Society offers an adoption guarantee, training advice, pet supplies and educational information to support pet families for the life of the animal, according to the organization. Its locations in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego are open for walk-in adoptions Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Animals available for adoption can be seen at sdhumane.org/adopt.

Humane Society officials said residents can also help by:

• Fostering a pet, which gives animals a break from the shelter and creates space for other animals;

• Use the society’s re-homing resources that allows people who need to give up their pet a way of finding their pet a new home;

• Reuniting stray animals directly with their owners; and

• Planning ahead. Due to limited space, an appointment may be necessary to relinquish pets, according to the society. Pet owners were urged to make arrangements with San Diego Humane Society as early as possible to ensure space remains available for animals.