State’s grid operator asks consumers to reduce electricity use from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. today

California’s main power grid operator has asked consumers to reduce their use of electricity from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday to help the state cope with a heat wave that could be worse than originally anticipated.

“With excessive heat in the forecast across much of the state and Western U.S., the grid operator is expecting high electricity demand, primarily from air conditioning use, and is calling for voluntary conservation steps to help balance supply and demand,” the California Independent System Operator said in a statement.

That means turning up the thermostat to 75 degrees during those peak times and limiting power use on large appliances, such as dishwashers and laundry machines. Residents leaving the house during that time are encouraged to turn the thermostat up to 85 degrees while away. Additional Flex Alerts are possible the rest of the week, through the holiday weekend, the operator said.

“No one denies heat waves existed long before climate change, but the duration and intensity have never been more challenging,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a public address Wednesday encouraging people to do their part.

“We’ve headed these issues off in the past,” he added, “and I’m confident we’ll do it again this year and this week.”

The National Weather Service and SDG&E said on Wednesday that daytime high temperatures might hit 110 — and possibly 113 — Sunday and Monday throughout the region’s inland valleys and foothills, including such areas as Ramona, Valley Center, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, De Luz, Dulzura and the east side of El Cajon.

Similar temperatures are possible on Saturday. Forecasters note that it could reach 100 degrees on Saturday when San Diego State University plays its first football game in the recently completed Snapdragon Stadium. The university will play Arizona, starting at 12:30 p.m.

Forecasters further said that there’s a possibility that a coastal eddy will develop on Sunday afternoon and send some cool, moist air ashore. In recent days, sea surface temperatures have dropped to the 65 to 71 degree level, which is significantly below average. But the eddy would largely benefit only the coast.

Forecast models predict that winds off the desert will blow west during the Labor Day weekend, carrying hot air to much of San Diego County.

The heat wave has already started. Through early Wednesday afternoon, the temperature had hit 102 at the Ramona Airport, 101 in Descanso and Santee, 99 at Gillespie Field in El Cajon, 96 in Escondido and other parts of El Cajon, and 95 in Lemon Grove.