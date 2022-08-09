Advertisement
Share
News

Man dies of apparent drowning in Pacific Beach’s Rose Creek

police car lights
(Light File)

A 911 caller reported a man loudly walking through the river before going under the water and dying from an apparent drowning near Hornblend Street

By Alex Riggins
San Diego Union-Tribune
Share

A man died from an apparent drowning Monday night in Rose Creek near Grand Avenue in Pacific Beach, San Diego police said.

A 911 caller reported the incident around 7:30 p.m. near Hornblend Street, telling authorities there had been a “male walking through the river and making noise” before slipping under the water, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The caller reported not seeing the man for an extended period of time, Buttle said. The next time the caller spotted the man, he was motionless and apparently lifeless.

Police, firefighters and lifeguards responded to the scene, but the man died, Buttle said. The apparent drowning happened just north of where Grand Avenue crosses above Rose Creek, which connects to Mission Bay a few hundred yards to the south.

No other information about the incident was immediately available Monday night.

News
Alex Riggins

Alex Riggins came to The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2018 from City News Service. He previously worked in Idaho for the Times-News. The Idaho Press Club named him Rookie of the Year in 2015. He is a La Mesa native and proud Helix Highlander, Grossmont Griffin and San Diego State Aztec.

Advertisement