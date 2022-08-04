Pacific Beach Town Council to retain its name

The Pacific Beach Town Council will continue to go by the name it has used for more than 70 years.

Council President Marcella Bothwell announced via email on Thursday that the group’s Governance Committee decided there was a quorum at the July 20 meeting where council members voted on the name change question.

Bothwell said a review of the bylaws showed that only 5 percent of the membership had to be present at the meeting held in St. Brigid’s Parish Hall. Therefore, with 37 votes cast among the 370 council members a quorum was achieved.

The council received 26 votes against changing the organization’s name and 11 in favor.

For two years, the Pacific Beach Town Council’s board has been discussing whether to change the organization’s name to potentially increase membership and transparency.

At last month’s meeting council Secretary Susan Crowers advocated for changing the group’s name to Pacific Beach Community Association since she said some in PB mistakenly believed the council members were elected and were part of the city’s government.

Bothwell said the council’s Membership Committee will continue discussing ways to minimize confusion with city government.

“An excellent discussion has been started on the PBTC’s membership goals,” Bothwell said. “More outreach needs to be done in the PB community to increase involvement in the town we all love. Thank you to all involved in this process and the energetic discussion.”

She is asking those interested in getting more involved in their community to email the council at general@pbtowncouncil.org.