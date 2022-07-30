Pacific Beach Elementary’s summer school is a mix of books and fun

For 280 Pacific Beach elementary students their summer vacation has included soaking up sun and fun while incorporating academics into their plans.

They have been attending the five-week summer session at Pacific Beach Elementary School. The campus’ summer enrollment included four kindergarten classes, three first grade classes, two second grade classes, two third grade classes, a fourth grade class and a fifth grade class.

Afternoon enrichment activities included visual and performing arts sessions, tennis instruction and San Diego Unified School District’s Primetime Program.

Principal Ali West said the summer experience is “one filled with social justice focused content, social emotional learning, community building and fun. I have been surrounded by an incredibly kind and talented group of teachers and support staff, and amazing and supportive families. It has truly been a special summer.”

As an example of their work, one third grade class’s writing assignment focused on ways to make changes and improvements for current social topics. Students wrote about eliminating graffiti, removing inappropriate language from YouTube videos, and addressing child abuse and animal abuse.

While students have been working hard in summer school, having fun is also important. At Pacific Beach Elementary each Friday during summer school is a “Fun Friday” where students and staff come to the campus dressed according to a theme. For example, July 15 was “Wacky Tacky Friday.”