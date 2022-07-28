University honors, degrees for Pacific Beach students

Two universities have announced academic achievements of students from Pacific Beach.

The University of Utah has named more than 8,900 students to its spring 2022 Dean’s List. The list includes Jacob Michael Monaco and Caroline Sowers.

To qualify, students had to earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during the term at the campus in Salt Lake City.

* * * * *

Blake Edmunds was among more than 3,700 students from Miami University who received degrees during the campus’ in-person spring commencement in Oxford, Ohio.

Edmunds graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in economics.