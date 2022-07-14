University honors for Pacific Beach students

Four colleges and universities have shared news about academic accomplishments of students from Pacific Beach.

Jakes Gamache, an economics major, was among the 48 Hofstra University students recently inducted into Phi Beta Kappa at the Hempstead, New York campus.

Phi Beta Kappa officials said it is considered to be America’s most prestigious honor society, with the top 10 percent of liberal arts and science graduates invited to join. There are fewer than 300 chapters of the honor society in the country.

Gamache was also named to the spring 2022 Dean’s List at Hofstra University. To be honored, students had to earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

* * * * *

Southern New Hampshire University announced that Charles Duross and Jade Kroger received academic honors by being named to the President’s List at the campus in Manchester.

Full-time undergraduate students who earned a minimum GPA of 3.7 and above were recognized.

* * * * *

Jacqueline Farias, a junior at Wisconsin Lutheran College, has been named to the college’s Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester. To be eligible for honors at the Milwaukee campus, students had to earn a semester GPA of 3.6 or higher.

* * * * *

Charles Adams was named to the University of Delaware’s spring 2022 Dean’s List. To be honored by the campus in Newark, full-time students had to earn a GPA of 3.5 or above.

* * * * *

Ellis Van Den Boogaard, a student at Purdue University, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. According to the organization, it is the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. The campus is in West Lafayette, Indiana.