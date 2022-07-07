Dance, wear red dress for ‘Wuthering Heights’ Day at Pacific Beach Library

Fans of Emily Brontë’s 1847 novel “Wuthering Heights” or of Kate Bush’s 1978 song adaptation are invited to express their “inner Cathy” at noon Saturday, July 30.

The Pacific Beach/Taylor Library is hosting “The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever.”

“This is sort of like a flash mob/community dance that takes place internationally every July, since 2013,” said PB Library Branch Manager Christina Wainwright. “We are one of only five locations hosting a TMWHDE event in the U.S. in 2022, and are the only one on the West Coast. The nearest is Reno, Nevada.”

Those of all ages, genders and abilities are invited to wear a red dress and dance to Bush’s song on the Taylor Greene (park adjacent to the library). Afterward, participants are welcome to boogie along with other songs and are encouraged to bring a picnic for themselves.

Those who want to learn the moves to Bush’s song — as shown in her music video — have the option to attend drop-in dance rehearsals. They will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, July 11, 18 and 25; 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, 20 and 27; and noon Saturday, July 16.

There will also be a costuming workshop people can attend virtually or in-person at noon Saturday, July 16.

The library is at 4275 Cass Street. For links to the song and dance videos, visit mysdpl.org/wuthering. For more details, call 858-581-9934 or visit PBLibraryFriends.org.

