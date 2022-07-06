Advertisement
Over-the-Line Tournament returns for two weekends in July on Fiesta Island

Bobby Taft, center, tries to make a catch while Teammates Geno Kintzele, left, and Luke Wuellner look on.
Bobby Taft, center, tries to make a catch while playing for the Tony Gwynn Bobbleheads in the open division during the 66th Annual World Championship Over-The-Line on Fiesta Island in 2019. Teammates Geno Kintzele, left, and Luke Wuellner look on.
(K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
The 69th annual Old Mission Beach Athletic Club’s World Championship Over-the-Line Tournament is returning to Fiesta Island for two weekends.

It will be held July 9-10 and July 16-17. Play begins each day at 7:30 a.m. and ends between 6 p.m. and sunset. It will be held on Fiesta Island in Mission Bay Park.

Those under age 21 are welcome to attend, but organizers say it is not appropriate for those under 18 due to its “bawdy reputation.”

Spectators may attend for free. Team and player registration is closed. For details, visit ombac.org/over-the-line.

