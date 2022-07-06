Over-the-Line Tournament returns for two weekends in July on Fiesta Island

The 69th annual Old Mission Beach Athletic Club’s World Championship Over-the-Line Tournament is returning to Fiesta Island for two weekends.

It will be held July 9-10 and July 16-17. Play begins each day at 7:30 a.m. and ends between 6 p.m. and sunset. It will be held on Fiesta Island in Mission Bay Park.

Those under age 21 are welcome to attend, but organizers say it is not appropriate for those under 18 due to its “bawdy reputation.”

Spectators may attend for free. Team and player registration is closed. For details, visit ombac.org/over-the-line.

