Dangerous rip currents to hit San Diego County beaches Saturday

Rip currents were starting to pick up Friday at Cardiff by the Sea
(Gary Robbins / The San Diego Union-Tribune )

NWS says “talk to a lifeguard before getting in the water.”

By Gary Robbins
San Diego Union-Tribune
The National Weather Service says that strong, potentially dangerous rip currents will hit the entire San Diego County coastline on Saturday due to a combination of swells from the south and from the west.

Waves will be in the 2-foot to 4-foot range, with occasional sets to 5 feet. Sea surface temperatures will range from 67 to 71 degrees. Air temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s at the coast.

Forecasters urge beach-goers to talk to lifeguards before entering the water. There’s special concern about Saturday’s conditions because temperatures will reach the 96 to 100 degree range in some of the region’s inland valleys and foothills, pushing large numbers of people to the coast.

Gary Robbins

