Bicyclist seriously injured in crash with vehicle in Pacific Beach

A bicyclist received serious injuries due to a collision with a vehicle in Pacific Beach on Friday morning.

A 48-year-old female on an electric powered green Yamee bicycle suffered seven fractured ribs and several other injuries, all considered not life threatening, according to San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims.

The bicyclist was traveling westbound in the 1600 block of Diamond Street on June 24.

Traveling northbound in the 4600 block of Ingraham Street was a 30-year-old male driving a white 2020 Kia Optima.

“As the vehicle proceeded through the intersection, the bicyclist entered the intersection ... (and) impacted the vehicle on the right front fender,” Heims said.

He said the vehicle driver was the only one in the Kia and sustained no injuries.

Heims said alcohol was not a factor in the collision and San Diego Police Department’s Traffic Division is investigating.