Teen boy drowns at Mission Beach; authorities search for body

A teenage boy drowned Tuesday afternoon at Mission Beach, prompting a largescale but unsuccessful rescue effort by lifeguards and Coast Guard personnel who continued searching for the boy’s body Tuesday night, officials said.

Lifeguards rescued two other teen swimmers who were with the boy who drowned, but the victim went under the water and never resurfaced, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesperson Mónica Muñoz said.

It happened about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the water off Jersey Court, a few blocks north of Belmont Park and the main Mission Beach parking lots, Muñoz said in a statement.

A lifeguard watching the beach in that area spotted a group of swimmers and, after noting that one appeared to be struggling, radioed for other lifeguards to move into the area for a possible rescue, according to Muñoz. The lifeguards pulled the other two teens from the water, but the victim submerged and disappeared.

Lifeguards “immediately called for more resources to search the area,” including a Fire-Rescue Department helicopter and lifeguards in the water, on personal watercraft, boats and surfboards, Muñoz said. After a 75-minute search, lifeguards “deemed this a recovery effort.”

(2/2) After 75 min of searching, this became a recovery effort. US Coast Guard and @SDLifeguards currently using side sonar in the water & searching from the air. Sundown ends the efforts tonight. Lifeguards will regroup in the morning. pic.twitter.com/7rzYBKApF7 — SDFD (@SDFD) June 15, 2022

As of 7:30 p.m., a Coast Guard helicopter had joined the search along with a Coast Guard cutter and lifeguard boat that were using sonar technology to scour the water.

BREAKING: @USCG and partner agencies are continuing to search for a missing 18-year-old male near #MissionBeach in #SanDiego The #USCGCRobertWard and crew will remain on scene overnight, and additional assets will return for a first-light-search in the morning. #searchandrescue — USCG Southern California (@USCGSoCal) June 15, 2022

Muñoz said lifeguards were expected to suspend their search and recovery efforts around 8 p.m. Tuesday, when the sun set, and then reconvene Wednesday morning. Southern California Coast Guard officials tweeted that the cutter Robert Ward and its crew would remain in the area overnight to continue the search.