Pacific Beach students receive Kiwanian’s Hope for America Award

The Kiwanis Club of Pacific Beach recently presented eight elementary students with the Hope of America Award.

The award was established in 1984 by the Kiwanis Clubs of California, Nevada and Hawaii. It recognizes and encourages students who have demonstrated academic accomplishment, leadership and good character.

According to Kiwanian Jim Moore, the students are deemed to be potential leaders who have sustained our democratic way of life and exhibited outstanding citizenship traits.

Selection criteria includes a capacity for leadership, ethical and moral character, and academic competence.

Pacific Beach’s 2022 Hope of America Award recipients are Crown Point Junior Music Academy fifth graders Kirian Bhowmik and Jett Miller, Kate Sessions Elementary fifth graders Ivan May and Toula Nicksic, Pacific Beach Elementary fifth graders Julian Bartlett and Dylan Buckley, and St. Paul’s Lutheran School sixth graders Lily Bodor and Jack Kistler.

Each student received a plaque and 21 Mr. Frostie dollars to enjoy.