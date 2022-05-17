Bicyclist fatally struck by car on I-5 near Mission Bay

A motorist fatally struck a pedestrian who ventured onto Interstate 5 near Mission Bay today.

The pedestrian was hit by a Honda Accord shortly before 9:30 a.m. while pushing a bicycle on the southbound side of the freeway, just north of Clairemont Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian, whose identity was not immediately available, died at the scene of the crash, CHP public-affairs Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

The accident forced a closure of two lanes on the interstate through the late morning.