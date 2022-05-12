Ticket with five numbers in SuperLotto Plus drawing sold in Pacific Beach

A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Wednesday night’s SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold at the Pacific Beach Vons and is worth $29,037.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing will grow to $10 million, the California Lottery announced.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 8, 34, 37, 44, 45 and the Mega number was 3. The jackpot was $9 million.

The drawing was the third since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.