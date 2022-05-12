GiGi’s Playhouse San Diego to host Donut Run at Mission Bay

GiGi’s Playhouse is holding its annual Donut Run on Saturday, May 21 at Mission Bay.

GiGi’s Playhouse is a Down syndrome achievement center based in Pacific Beach that is dedicated to making the world a more accepting place for individuals of all abilities.

The fundraiser event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at Crown Point on Mission Bay. It will include a 5K run, a 1-mile Inspirational Walk and a Kids Dash.

Participants can join as an individual, join a team, start a team, host a virtual or in-person community event or just give a donation. Each registrant receives a shirt, medal and donut.

“GiGi’s is such an important part of the community and a gift to so many families,” said Karen Falk, GiGi’s Playhouse San Diego founder and board president. “Having the support of professionals and other families is crucial to successfully navigating parenting a child with Down syndrome. The Donut Run is a fun way everyone can help guarantee that support is always available.”

All proceeds will directly support GiGi’s Playhouse San Diego, allowing it to continue providing free educational and therapeutic programming for individuals of all ages with Down syndrome.

To register or become a sponsor, visit tinyurl.com/Donut-Run22 or email Kwilner@gigisplayhouse.org.