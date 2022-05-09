Three men arrested after armed robbery in Pacific Beach

Police today are investigating after arresting three men — one suspected of holding a man at gunpoint — and recovering a handgun and items from a home in Pacific Beach.

A witness reported two men pushing their way through a man’s home in the 4100 block of Jewell Street, near Pacific Beach Drive, around 9:50 p.m. Sunday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police report the victim, 41, was home alone when he answered the door and was quickly held at gunpoint by one suspect while another grabbed a kitchen knife and searched the home. The suspects took personal items, cash and the victim’s cell phone and then left the scene, according to a report from the department.

A witness provided a description of the vehicle and the direction they went, leading police to stop the vehicle on Interstate 5 near Palomar Airport Road. Police arrested three suspects, described as men in their 30s and 40s.

SDPD detectives are investigating the incident.