Man injured in Pacific Beach hit-and-run crash

A 56-year-old man is in the hospital after being struck in a hit-and-run collision in the Pacific Beach neighborhood of San Diego, police said Tuesday.

Officers from the San Diego Police Department responded at 12:32 a.m. to the 2700 block of Garnet Avenue where they learned the victim was seated on the center median and he was struck by an unidentified westbound vehicle, said Officer John Buttle.

The vehicle, described as a dark red vehicle with rally sport rims, drove away from the scene, westbound on Garnet.

The victim sustained a fractured right femur in the collision, Buttle said.

The department’s Traffic Division is investigating the collision and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 858-495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.