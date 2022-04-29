Volunteers needed to clean up graffiti in Pacific Beach

Make a difference in the Pacific Beach community by volunteering three hours on Saturday, May 14 to remove graffiti throughout the community.

The 12th annual Graffiti Clean Up organized by the Pacific Beach Town Council will have volunteers of all ages removing hundreds of graffiti tags throughout PB.

Volunteers will receive training, be provided with supplies and given a map to direct them to areas where graffiti has been spotted. They are to meet at 9 a.m. on May 14 at Pacific Beach Presbyterian Church, 1675 Garnet Ave. Free parking will be available nearby on Hornblend Street. The event will conclude around noon. It will be held rain or shine.

Volunteers must sign a waiver, available at PBTownCouncil.org. Minors are welcome to earn community service hours, but must participate with parent or guardian permission.

Organizers are asking for volunteers to RSVP, but it is not required. A video explaining what is involved can be viewed at pbtowncouncil.org/graffiti-day. For questions, call 858-483-6666.

Event sponsors include Mötsenböcker’s Lift Off, PB Presbyterian Church, Pacific Life Church and The Broken Yolk.