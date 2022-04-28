Pacific Beach Woman’s Club High Tea is a fundraising success

The inaugural Pacific Beach Woman’s Club High Tea has been deemed a success by organizers, with at least $13,000 raised.
“It was very fun,” said the club’s incoming-president Ellen Citrano, who credited member Sharman French for coming up with the idea and spearheading the event held at the Soledad Club in Pacific Beach.
Around 200 people attended. Citrano said $10,000 of the proceeds will go toward scholarships for Mission Bay High School seniors. The club has to decide what else to spend the money on, but Citrano said she would like it to benefit other Pacific Beach schools.
“It was a success,” Citrano said, adding it exceeded the club’s fundraising goal of $10,000. “We had a really good silent auction that raised at least $5,000,” she said.
Many students from Mission Bay High School volunteered as event servers. There was also a string quintet consisting of student musicians.
Jody Ross, Patti Barnhill and Ronnie Hee. (Milan Kovacevic)
Jenn Bethe (Milan Kovacevic)
Ronnie Hee and Mary Lou Benzel. (Milan Kovacevic)
Sandi Miller (Milan Kovacevic)
Cathy Lasota (Milan Kovacevic)
Jill Frentz with her granddaughter, Carli Storm. (Milan Kovacevic)
Dina Comstock, Maggie Frazier and Sandee Van Orshoven at the table sponsored by the Pacific Beach American Legion Auxiliary Unit 552. (Milan Kovacevic)
James Nietfeld and Bonnie Grosvenor. (Milan Kovacevic)
Paula Gray (Milan Kovacevic)
Kathy Reibman (Milan Kovacevic)
Tony Ross, Jody Ross, Emily Almera and Patti Barnhill. (Milan Kovacevic)
Chris Minor and Erin Mayer. (Milan Kovacevic)
Carrie Bitsko and Dalma Austin. (Milan Kovacevic)
Kathy Leach and Kimberley Graf (Milan Kovacevic)
Kimberley Graf, Sunny Silverra and Doreen Jordan. (Milan Kovacevic)
Sandi Miller, Kathy Leach, Kimberley Graf, Sunny Silverra and Doreen Jordan. (Milan Kovacevic)
Rylie Horn and Kelley Horn looking at silent auction items. (Milan Kovacevic)
Marie Kracha and Dawna Deatrick. (Milan Kovacevic)
Lily Higman and Bridget Santos. (Milan Kovacevic)
Pat Petersen, Susie Petersen, Derrla Oleary, Suzanna Esparza, Renee Gomez, and Bridget Oleary. (Milan Kovacevic)
A string quintet of student musicians from Mission Bay High School. (Milan Kovacevic)
Attendees at the PBWC High Tea. (Milan Kovacevic)
Attendees at the PBWC High Tea. (Milan Kovacevic)