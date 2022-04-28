Pacific Beach Woman’s Club High Tea is a fundraising success

The inaugural Pacific Beach Woman’s Club High Tea has been deemed a success by organizers, with at least $13,000 raised.

“It was very fun,” said the club’s incoming-president Ellen Citrano, who credited member Sharman French for coming up with the idea and spearheading the event held at the Soledad Club in Pacific Beach.

Around 200 people attended. Citrano said $10,000 of the proceeds will go toward scholarships for Mission Bay High School seniors. The club has to decide what else to spend the money on, but Citrano said she would like it to benefit other Pacific Beach schools.

“It was a success,” Citrano said, adding it exceeded the club’s fundraising goal of $10,000. “We had a really good silent auction that raised at least $5,000,” she said.

Many students from Mission Bay High School volunteered as event servers. There was also a string quintet consisting of student musicians.