The Compass Station now offering homeless services in Pacific Beach

A new resource center to assist those who are homeless in San Diego’s beach communities has opened in Pacific Beach.

County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer joined Shoreline Community Services representatives and community leaders for the opening of The Compass Station on April 27.

It is located at 1004 Chalcedony St. in Pacific Beach.

County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer presenting a proclamation to Caryn Blanton, Shoreline Community Services co-chair, on April 27 to celebrate The Compass Center’s opening. (Spencer Katz)

Officials said The Compass Station is a place where unhoused individuals and families can come to connect with the resources and services they need to get off of the street. It offers county services, housing options, mental health and substance use resources. There is also a laundry, volunteer nurses and a small computer lab where people can charge devices, recover documents, search and apply for jobs, and more.

“People already on our streets cannot afford to wait for the housing construction cranes to crank into action, so services like this are incredibly important,” Lawson-Remer said. “Homelessness is particularly visible in our breach areas, making this community service a valuable resource for our entire community.”

Shoreline Community Services is a local organization focused on addressing the unmet needs of unsheltered individuals and families in San Diego’s central beach area, offering meals, resources and access to housing options through the efforts of community members and partners like nonprofits, faith communities and businesses.