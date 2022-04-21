Egg-citing fun at the Pacific Beach Recreation Center
Hundreds of families attended the Pacific Beach Recreation Center’s Spring Egg Hunt on April 16. The event, co-hosted with the Santa Clara Recreation Center, included games, raffles, entertainment and photo opportunities with the bunny.
Greta Aiken and Joaquin Sebastian Aiken, 6, relaxing on the grass. (Milan Kovacevic)
Joaquin Romera, 2-year-old Aero Romera and Kristen Hansen. (Milan Kovacevic)
The Elmo family — Lauren and Nick with Sofia, 1; Lily 5; and Madison, 3. (Milan Kovacevic)
Karen Miller, Daniel Berlant and 1-year-old Jackson Berlant. (Milan Kovacevic)
Shruti Siravuri, 2-year-old Arjun Penumetsa and Sree Penumetsa. (Milan Kovacevic)
Carla MacDougall with 2-year-old Jack MacDougall. (Milan Kovacevic)
Phyllis Artell with her dog, Paavo. (Milan Kovacevic)
Lexus Jackson distributing plastic eggs on the field. (Milan Kovacevic)
Nick Volpe dropping eggs on the field. (Milan Kovacevic)
Brian Boyd created a swirl of eggs on the field. (Milan Kovacevic)
Nolan and Philip Cordeiro. (Milan Kovacevic)
Angela Adonis with 6-year-old Gabrielle Adonis and Lillie Sherman. (Milan Kovacevic)
The Luman family — Nate and SuzAnn with 4-year-olds VivyAnn and ShyAnn. (Milan Kovacevic)
Oliver Blomberg, 6, and Amanda Mitchell. (Milan Kovacevic)
Shruti Siravuri takes a picture of Arjun Penumetsa, 2, reaching up to pat the Easter Bunny’s cheek. (Milan Kovacevic)
Posing for a photo with the Easter Bunny are Rosalyn Watkins, 10-month-old Grayson Watkins and Jocy Vergara. (Milan Kovacevic)
Rachel, Colin and Phillip Arrington with their dog, Bella. (Milan Kovacevic)
Ariana Patakunta, 9, and her 4-year-old sister, Nirvana, with the Easter Bunny. (Milan Kovacevic)
The Patakunta family — Venkata and Sailaja with Nirvana, 4, and Ariana, 9. (Milan Kovacevic)
Rene Lopez with 3-year-old Ava Lopez. (Milan Kovacevic)
A very large crowd of children on the hunt for eggs. (Milan Kovacevic)
