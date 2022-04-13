San Diego police ask for help in locating Pacific Beach woman

The San Diego Police Department announced on its Facebook page Tuesday night that a Pacific Beach woman is considered a missing person at risk and asked for the public’s help in locating her.

Nicole Marie Paré, 32, failed to pick up a family member at the airport on Monday. Relatives checked her Pacific Beach home and have been unable to locate her, police said.

Her purse was found in La Mesa, while her white 2018 Audi A5 with the California license plate 7VAZ668 was spotted in La Mesa and Lemon Grove on Monday.

Nicole Marie Paré (Courtesy of SDPD)

“We have no evidence that she is a victim of a crime,” police stated. “However, based on the totality of the circumstances, including the fact that she has never gone missing before, Paré is considered missing at-risk.”

Paré is described as a 32-year-old white female, 5-feet 2-inches tall, about 130 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Paré’s whereabouts is asked to call the San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2000 and reference SDPD Case #22-500305.