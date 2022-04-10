Pacific Beach residents - share a favorite memory of your mom

Do you have a favorite memory with your mom? Does she do something really special to show her love? We would like to feature some of the mothers of Pacific Beach residents in our May issue of PB Monthly and on our website, PBMonthly.net.

Honorees can be your mother or the mother figure in your life (step-moms, grandmothers, aunts, mothers-in-law and dear friends who are like-a-mom). Whoever you plan to honor on Mother’s Day.

Reader submissions should not exceed 300 words and need to include a high-resolution digital photo of you and your mom honoree.

Email your story, photo and how long you have lived in Pacific Beach (also say where mom lives) to ehimchak@utcommunitypress.com. Send the photos as jpeg attachments. They need to be at least 1 MB in size.

The submission deadline is Wednesday, April 20.