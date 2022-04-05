Pedestrian struck, killed in Mission Bay; driver hospitalized after vehicle flips

A woman was hit by car and killed Monday night in the Mission Bay area as she tried to cross a street, police said.

The victim was struck around 10:30 p.m. on West Mission Bay Drive near Sea World Drive when she walked into the path of oncoming traffic, according to police.

One vehicle swerved and missed the woman, but a second car struck her. After colliding with the pedestrian, the 17-year-old driver crashed into the concrete median and her vehicle overturned, police said.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to police.

The woman who was killed was thought to be between 25 and 35 years old. Her name was not released.

The crash is under investigation, but police said DUI was not a factor in the collision.

Police shut down several roadways in the area, including Ingraham Street near West Mission Bay Drive.

Staff writer Karen Kucher contributed to this report.