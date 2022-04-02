Limited tickets remain for Pacific Beach Woman’s Club’s April 23 High Tea

Those who would like to attend the Pacific Beach Woman’s Club High Tea need to act fast since tickets are almost sold out.

The fundraiser to provide scholarships to Mission Bay High School seniors is set for 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23 at the Soledad Club in Pacific Beach. There will be a bazaar and silent auction held during the event that is the main fundraiser for the Woman’s Club this year.

Tickets are $40. Sponsorships are also still available and fully tax-deductible as contributions to the nonprofit organization. To purchase to become a sponsor visit PBWomansClub.org.

“I am very excited about how this is coming together,” said tea chairwoman Sharman H. French.

Space is limited to 200 attendees, though a wait-list might be formed, according to organizers.

Susan Harrison, who is coordinating the vendors, said nine artisans are coming. They will be selling a variety of wares, including purses, wallets, surfing arts, artwork from Guatemala, tunics, leggings, jewelry, candles and pet items.

There will also be a raffle and silent auction. The latter will feature beach and maritime offerings, a china tea set, picnic basket, waffle maker, tool boxes, a Station 21 dinner event, yoga/ballet classes, jewelry and a Sycuan Resort lunch and spa day.

Although styled along the lines of an afternoon British High Tea, the event will feature French influences, as the local French Gourmet restaurant will be providing sandwiches and desserts. Tables will have fine china settings for teas, jams and lemon curds.

Going along with the high tea theme, organizers said attendees are welcome to wear hats.

The Pacific Beach Woman’s Club was founded in 1895 as a “society for mutual improvement” for the women of PB and the surrounding community.

