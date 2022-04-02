Hop over to these free egg hunts in Pacific Beach

Local fields will soon be dotted with colorful plastic eggs so area children can participate in free egg hunts. Here are details on three free hunts open to the Pacific Beach community.

* * * * *

• Martin Homes is hosting a free Easter Egg Hunt from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 9 in Kate Sessions Park, 5115 Soledad Road.

The event is for children ages 1 to 13, who will be organized into age-based egg hunts. Other activities will include games, raffles, free photos with the Easter bunny and refreshments.

Participants need to bring a basket for the eggs they find and are asked to RSVP at rose@caseyandrose.com.

* * * * *

• The Pacific Beach Recreation Center is holding a Spring Egg Hunt from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 16 at the center, 1405 Diamond St.

The free event is open to all children in the community. There will be four age-based hunts.

Children age 2 and younger will hunt at 10:30 a.m., followed by ages 3 to 6 at 11 a.m., ages 7 to 9 at 11:30 a.m. and ages 10 and older at noon.

The Santa Clara Recreation Center is co-hosting the event. Other activities will include games, raffles, entertainment and a photo booth.

Participants need to bring a basket for the eggs they find and plan to take their own photos with the bunny. For questions, call 858-581-9927.

* * * * *

• King’s Cross Church will hold its inaugural Community Easter Egg Hunt from noon to 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 17 in Kate Sessions Park, 5115 Soledad Road.

The event is for youngsters up to age 12. There will be an egg hunt, games, craft activities and treats. Bring a basket.

Participants are asked to register at localoutreach@kingscrosschurch.us, but walk-ups will also be welcome.