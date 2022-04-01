San Diego Humane Society waiving dog adoption fees this weekend

The San Diego Humane Society announced Thursday that it is waiving adoption fees for all adult dogs over the weekend.

According to Humane Society officials, a large number of dogs are available for adoption at the organization’s campuses in El Cajon, Escondido, Oceanside and San Diego.

“We have so many great dogs waiting to give a new family unconditional love,” said Jessica Des Lauriers, COO of San Diego Humane Society. “That’s why we are waiving adoption fees this Friday through Sunday in hopes of having people open their hearts and homes, so that we can make space for more animals who need our help right now.’'

According to the San Diego Humane Society, adoption benefits include:



an animal who has been assessed behaviorally and medically;

a Humane Society adoption guarantee, training advice, pet supplies and educational information to support pet families for the animal’s lifespan;

a helpline with experts to ask about any behavior or training concerns;

creating space in the shelter for other animals in need.



The San Diego Humane Society is open for walk-in adoptions from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays though Sundays at its campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego.

To view animals currently available for adoption, go to sdhumane.org.