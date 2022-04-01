Help beautify Pacific Beach

The Pacific Beach Town Council is hosting a trash and weed clean-up service project from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9.

Volunteers will focus on the east end of Grand Avenue, where it intersects with Mission Bay Drive. They will be removing weeds and trash from the crushed stone median and adjacent areas.

It is recommended for participants to bring gloves, sunscreen, visor or hat and drinking water. Anyone who has pruning shears is asked to bring them. There will be some available, along with other tools and supplies.

Volunteers are to check in on the north side of Grand Avenue near the Rubio’s parking lot, 4504 Mission Bay Dr. The restaurant has given volunteers permission to park there, according to event organizers. Enter the lot via either Grand Avenue or Mission Bay Drive. Overflow parking is available on Figueroa Boulevard, the first right turn when proceeding west on Grand.

Register to volunteer by emailing cleanups@pbtowncouncil.org. An event participation waiver must be signed at check in. They will be available on site or can be printed in advance at tinyurl.com/PBTC-waiver.

For questions, call Ron Walker at 619-977-4055.