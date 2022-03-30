Pacific Beach Kiwanians honor students

The Pacific Beach Kiwanis Club honored three fifth graders on March 17 through its “Student of the Month” recognition program.

The March honorees were DeAnna Austin from Kate Sessions Elementary, Penelope Dumm from Crown Point Junior Music Academy and Jane Nestojko from Pacific Beach Elementary. Each received a certificate and 20 Mr. Frostie dollars, which the business donated.

The students were nominated by their teachers for exhibiting leadership skills and being role models for their peers.

The club’s goal is to honor students from five elementary schools. They are Barnard, Crown Point, Kate Sessions, Pacific Beach and St. Paul’s Lutheran. For nomination details, teachers can contact Kiwanian Tony Bayona at 305-525-0791.