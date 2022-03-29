Discover Pacific Beach’s casino and business awards event returns

Members of the Pacific Beach community gathered aboard the William D. Evans Historic Sternwheeler on March 24 to celebrate their business community’s successes during 2021.
The “Casino Night and Awards Dinner” included honoring three local businesses based on community members’ votes. The “Best New Business” award went to Palmys Cafe, while the “Design and Improvement” award was presented to Green Gardens Nursery for aesthetically improving PB. As for the “Heart of PB” award for reflecting the true spirit of PB, the recipient was Costa Brava.
Four community members were also honored.
Sara Berns received the Mike Duran Award in recognition of her tireless energy, enthusiasm, and contributions to many neighborhood organizations in the nature and memory of Mike Duran.
Tim Prüsener was presented the Outstanding Community Patron award to recognize his contributions of time, resources and leadership in the service of Discover Pacific Beach and the PB community.
Regina Sinsky-Crosby received the Outstanding Community Partner award to recognize her enthusiasm and work for the organization and community as a whole.
The Outstanding Volunteer award recognizing enthusiasm and work for a project or the organization as a whole went to Margy Goodman.
1/21
Billy Ramirez, Lindsay McDermott, Megan Eriksen and Paul Muth. (Milan Kovacevic)
2/21
Karl Jaedtke (Milan Kovacevic)
3/21
Sharon Knott and Mike Houser. (Milan Kovacevic)
4/21
Christopher Ramos, Tristan Cleaver, Carl Anderson and Miguel Merez. (Milan Kovacevic)
5/21
Elvin and Nan Lai trying their luck at the blackjack table. (Milan Kovacevic)
6/21
Michi Maeda and Shelbi Annis checking in at the event. (Milan Kovacevic)
7/21
Amy Ballester and Oscar Rivera. (Milan Kovacevic)
8/21
Grace McCoi, Rukiya Fallahi and Dana Ramai. (Milan Kovacevic)
9/21
Lynne Kumra, Dianne Brittingham and Ellen Citrano. (Milan Kovacevic)
10/21
Jessica Rosales and Jack Bouley. (Milan Kovacevic)
11/21
Jessica Marsh and Bob Citrano. (Milan Kovacevic)
12/21
Joanna Jackson and Jerry McCleave. (Milan Kovacevic)
13/21
Megan Eriksen and Paul Muth. (Milan Kovacevic)
14/21
Daniella Marina and Jaime Villalva. (Milan Kovacevic)
15/21
Marc Crawford, Donna Franklin, Shawn Crawford and Steve Franklin. (Milan Kovacevic)
16/21
Andrea Loho, Natalie Atkins, and Blanca Lara-Lopez. (Milan Kovacevic)
17/21
Erika Smith, Kayla Salvas, Rosie Rattanavong and Antony Arana. (Milan Kovacevic)
18/21
Anna Grego and Misty Adkins. (Milan Kovacevic)
19/21
Rocio Fleckenstein, Liaha Greenstones, Julia Baker, Connie Evans and Andreana Lopez. (Milan Kovacevic)
20/21
Martina Tiempos and Jennifer Aguirre. (Milan Kovacevic)
21/21
Art Zadorozhny, Sunny Lee, Vanessa Bernal and Cherish Williams. (Milan Kovacevic)