Firefighters to ask Pacific Beach motorists to ‘Fill the Boot’

Be sure to have some extra change or cash when driving on Thursday, March 10.

City of San Diego firefighters will be joining their counterparts throughout the county by standing at more than 100 popular intersections as they ask motorists to “fill the boot.”

This will include the intersection of Mission Bay Drive and Garnet Avenue in Pacific Beach.

The Burn Institute’s 20th annual Firefighter Boot Drive benefits the organization’s fire and burn prevention education and burn survivor support services. This includes Camp Beyond the Scars for burn-injured children where they can share their experiences in a supportive and nurturing camp environment, according to officials.

A portion of donations will also go to the Red Line of Courage Fund, designed to provide financial support to members of the fire service who sustain a burn injury while on duty. This program assists with the immediate and long-term needs that arise while local heroes are recovering from the trauma of a burn.

Those who would like to contribute and do not get to drop money in the firefighters’ boots can donate online. Banners with QR codes will hang at participating fire stations throughout the month of March. Donations can also be made at tinyurl.com/FilltheBoot2022.

What began two decades ago as a grassroots effort backed by the fire service, the Burn Institute’s countywide Boot Drive has become a hallmark fundraiser for the organization raising over $200,000 for Burn Institute programs and services each year, officials said. It is the organization’s largest one-day fundraiser. All funds raised stay in San Diego County.

For more information, visit burninstitute.org.