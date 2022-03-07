Pacific Beach Woman’s Club to host High Tea fundraiser for student scholarships

It is almost time to get out your fancy hats while helping to raise money for local students.

The Pacific Beach Woman’s Club is planning a return in April to the club’s former meeting site at the Soledad Club in north PB.

Its Bazaar and High Tea, scheduled for 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23, will raise money for scholarships presented to Mission Bay High School seniors.

This will be the club’s main fundraiser for 2022.

Tickets are $40 per person. Sponsorships are also available and fully tax-deductible as contributions to the nonprofit PBWC. Entertainment, vendors and a silent auction will be featured at the event. The invitation to attend notes, “Hats Welcomed!”

The Pacific Beach Woman’s Club was founded in 1895 as a “society for mutual improvement” for the women of PB and the surrounding community. Sharman H. French is chairwoman of the committee for the Tea and Bazaar.

For more details and to purchase tickets, go to PBWomansClub.org.