Motorcyclist injured in crash at Pacific Beach intersection

A motorcyclist was hospitalized with a broken pelvis and leg after colliding with a vehicle at an intersection in Pacific Beach, police said Sunday.

The crash happened at 6:53 p.m. Saturday when the 31-year-old motorcyclist was riding southbound at 4100 Mission Blvd. and went through the intersection on a green light. He was hit by a Honda Civic traveling northbound on Mission, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The Civic driver started to make a left turn onto Pacific Beach Drive when the two collided in the intersection, Heims said.

The motorcyclist was rushed to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

There was no immediate report on whether the Civic driver was injured.

The SDPD’s traffic division was investigating the collision.