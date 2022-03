Police on Monday are investigating an abandoned SUV that was found partially submerged in the water near Fiesta Island.

A park ranger reported to the San Diego Police that a Jeep SUV in the water near Fiesta Island Road at around 1 a.m., ABC10 reported.

After smashing the windows to ensure no one was trapped inside, responders found the vehicle was unoccupied.

No other information was released as the investigation was ongoing.