Woman injured in felony hit-and-run crash in Pacific Beach

Police are looking for a hit-and-run suspect today after a woman was injured walking a main road in Pacific Beach.

The 54-year-old pedestrian was walking along the curb line when an older, dark-color sedan drifted to the right and struck her with its passenger mirror and drove away south on Mission Bay Drive around 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The accident occurred in the 4800 block of Mission Bay Drive, between Bluffside and Damon avenues.

The woman broke her arm, police said.

No other information was released.