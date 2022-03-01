Chimney fire causes $140K in damage to Pacific Beach condominium

A fire that started in a fireplace chimney caused about $140,000 in damage to a Pacific Beach condo and its contents early Monday before firefighters extinguished the blaze, officials said.

The fire was reported on Missouri Street near Lamont Street around 6:50 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the third floor of the building, officials said.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Ed Kinnamon told OnScene TV that the fire extended into the shaft behind the chimney. He credited firefighters with aggressively working to “put it out before it could do major damage to the structure.”

It took crews about 40 minutes to extinguish the flames. No one was injured.

The fire caused $100,000 in damage to the structure and about $40,000 to contents, officials said. Kinnamon told OnScene he didn’t know if anyone would be displaced by the blaze.